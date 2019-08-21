November 24, 1966 ~ August 2, 2019
Michael Joseph Wilson, 52, was born on Thanksgiving, November 24, 1966, the youngest of four: (Janell, Wendy, Alvin) to Morgan Wilson and Flora (Flo) Shirley on the Big Rez in Fort Defiance, Arizona.
He grew up in Layton, Utah, graduated from Layton High School and attended DATC in Kaysville.
Mike's most important accomplishment was his daughters and his grandchildren, they were the pride and joy of his life. Family, loyalty, and resilience were what he lived his life by. He always saw the bright side, always had a smile and a plan no matter what came his way. Mike had many interests and passions. He was a lifelong number one Oakland Raiders fan, he adored animals, particularly his pets and he never went a day without listening to music. He loved to garden and create things for those he loved. Mike attended Life Center Church in Tacoma, Washington.
He was taken from us too soon, much too soon. Mike is preceded in death by his mother, Grandma Flo (Flo Wilson.) He is survived by his daughters: Gabrielle, Jessica, Emily, Nicole and Alina, 14 grandchildren (Including best brosies Ely and Zan), his wife and partner of 30 years, Jane, and his BFF Chloe.
Memorial Service at the Gaffney Funeral Home at 3:00 p.m. on August 23, 2019, 1002 South Yakima, Tacoma WA
Condolences may be shared at: