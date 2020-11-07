Michael Keith Nielson
May 24, 1954 ~ November 1, 2020
It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Michael Keith Nielson left this world on November 1, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Michael was born to Golden Keith and Gladys Rae Nielson on May 24, 1954. He had three siblings Chris Poteet, Steve (Sharae) Nielson, LeaAnn (Robert) Bristol, and his honorary brother Duane (Kay) Lance
If you have ever heard the phrase "The Man, The Myth, The Legend" that was Michael. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather of 10, great-grandfather of 1, and friend. He touched the hearts of all whom he loved. Michael is survived by his loving wife Lori Nielson and children Michelle Nielson (Kirby) Pugmire, Morgan (Carly) Nielson and Dakota (Shaylee) Nielson, Stepdaughter Zara (Daniel) Johnson, Honorary son and daughter Jon and Christina Adams.
Michael worked at WZ for over 38 years until he retired in 2016, he took great pride in his job. He was larger than life and had a belly laugh that filled the room. He had a heart bigger than life itself. He loved his family and the great outdoors. His passion that he passed on to his sons, daughter, grandkids and everyone he came in contact with was exploring the mountain side of Sourdough; snowmobiling, camping, fishing, and spending time with the ones he loved. He was often caught howling at a full moon. He was at home when he had his guitar in his hand playing for his loved ones, family, and friends alike. "Right On," and "Yeah Baby," were his ways of expressing his joy and excitement and will always resonate in our hearts. His hugs were all encompassing, he left you feeling, warm safe and secure.
Speak his name, share fun and heartfelt stories. Do not cry. Hug, love, sing and live life each day as if it is your last, and be kind and charitable in his honor.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Wounded Warriors or St. Jude's Children's Hospital
A special thank you to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary for their care and compassion.
