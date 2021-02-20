Michael Kevin Olsen
May 14, 1964 - February 16, 2021
Michael "Mike" Kevin Olsen, 56, left his earthly body in the early morning hours of February 16, 2021. Mike grew up in Ogden, Utah and was part of a big, loving "his, mine and ours" family. He graduated from Green River High School in 1982 and attended Weber State University where he was a proud brother of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. He graduated from Concordia University in Austin Texas.
Mike had many talents including a deep love of cooking inspired by his Mother, Sandy, and years of experience in the restaurant business. As owner of Big Kev's Good Eats Cafe, he shared his impressive chef skills with his family, friends and the community. Mike was a charming "people person" and had a natural gift of authentic salesmanship like his Dad, Mike Sr. Mike worked for many years in sales in the oil industry in Wyoming and North Dakota.
Mike enjoyed golfing, skiing, motorcycles, the Green Bay Packers, the Yankees, the Dodgers and "hot" cuisine. But most of all he enjoyed quality time with his family and friends. Mike was very proud of his children, Abigale and Michael, and he loved to brag about their talents and accomplishments.
Mike was preceded in death by his father Michael K. Olsen. He leaves behind and will be very much missed by his children, "Abby and Mikey", his mother and stepfather, Sandra and Lyle Evertsen, his stepmother Jessie Olsen, his sister Kym and Tiffany, Suzy, Kristen, Todd, Lisa, Brook, Brett, Nikki and Julie and many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.
Mike will be remembered by his family and friends as someone with a huge heart, someone who was generous, almost to a fault, and someone who loved his family. Mike also loved the kind and caring staff at Mt. Ogden Rehabilitation Center and our family wishes to express sincere gratitude.
A private family memorial will be held in Mike's honor. Memories or notes will be warmly received at bigkevolsen@yahoo.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Aaron's Mortuary of Ogden.