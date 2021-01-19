December 24, 1949-January 15, 2021
We lost a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was known for his wisdom, innovativeness, generosity, creativity, and loyalty. He was always there for anyone who was in need. He was known for his ability to finish any task he undertook. He was sought after for his knowledge and abilities.
On December 24, 1949 a son was born to Betty Jo Green and Lewis Joseph at the Saint Benedict hospital in Ogden, Utah. They named their son Michael Lewis Joseph. On January 15, 2021 Michael passed away peacefully at his home. Mike was preceded in death by his sisters, Patty Abbott, and Donna Nanney. He is survived by his wife, Denny Salin Joseph, his daughter Stephanie Ann Hansen, son-in-law Chris Hansen, grandchildren Paisley Jo and Reagan Patricia Hansen, his son, Alan Michael and his sister Barbara Joseph Carver (Dennis). During his 71 years of life Michael was known by his friends, family and many business associates as Mike. But because of his passionate service in the Catholic Church, he was sometimes referred to as "Michael, The Archangel." He served in his religious responsibilities in the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem, developed and led the Legacy Society and ACL for Life and held the Rank of the Grand Cross, the Bronze Palm and the Archangel award.
Mike's greatest blessing and treasure in life is the strong unity and bond developed over 38 years of marriage to his beautiful wife, Denny. Stephanie and Alan were born into this union of divine design.
At a young age Mike was involved in Babe Ruth Baseball, but because of a serious injury to his ankle wasn't able to continue playing sports. His gift and abilities in mathematics became his contribution to the team as he kept statistical records used by the coaches in modifying team strategies. Through his scouting activities as a youth he earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
While attending Weber State College, Mike became actively involved in the college community serving as Senator at Large and an active member of Sigma Nu (Phoenix) Fraternity. He and a close friend, Brent Richardson became young entrepreneurs starting and owning a small electronics business in the Ogden area.
After college, Mike moved to California and worked as a Marketing Director for SAE, an electronics company. Eventually he returned to Utah as Marketing Director for Iomega and was part of a company turnaround introducing the Zip and Jazz drive which propelled the company to the highest market cap gain on Wall Street that year.
Mike never retired from work but slowed the pace to engage in other growth experiences. He became a creative cabinet maker, providing the new cabinetry for the home he and Denny designed. They traveled extensively to Europe, the Far East, Australia, Jordan, Israel and Egypt. His hobbies include collection of vintage age muscle cars. His favorites being the Corvette and Cobra.
Mike and Denny chose to be actively involved in the community. The following is a list of some organizations they were involved with:
- President of the United Way Board
- Board of Catholic Community Services
- Board for Saint Benedicts Foundation
- Ogden City Trails
- Co-Chairperson of the Steering and Building Committee for Holy Family Catholic Church
- Financial Board for the Catholic Diocese of Utah
Aside from Mike's gifted talents in science, mathematics, finance, history, carpentry and many other life passions, he is first and foremost a loyal defender of traditional family values. He is loved and will be missed in this life by his wife, children, grandchildren and all who were blessed to walk life's path with him.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Ogden City Cemetery. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mike's name to the Catholic Community Services of Northern Utah (CCSutah.org)
