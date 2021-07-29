Michael "Mike" Larkin Patterson
Michael "Mike" Larkin Patterson passed away on July 27,2021 in his home, surrounded by family. His battle with his health in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Mike came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.
Mike was born in Ogden, at McKay-Dee Hospital to M Larkin Patterson and Arlene Geary Patterson, and was the oldest in the family of his 3 siblings. He grew up in Coalville and graduated from North Summit High School in 1962. He was called to serve for the Eastern Atlantic Mission in 1963, where he was given the privilege to assist the Mission President. He attended Weber State University and BYU, and in 1971 join the United States Marine Corp. He served his country proudly and successfully, receiving an Honorable Discharge. Following his discharge, Mike began his long and successful business career and retired a well-respected and influential businessman.
Mike had a remarkable testimony and a deep understanding and love for the Gospel. He loved serving the Lord and it was with great joy and honor that Mike accepted several callings from the Lord, with his final calling as a Temple Ordinance Worker in the Ogden Temple.
Mike was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give us the life he felt we deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world. He had so much love for all of us and was fiercely protective of every one of us. He enjoyed spending time with us on trips to the cabin in Island Park, Lake Powell, and Yellowstone, where we spent a lot of time boating, fishing, and camping. Mike has a great love for horses and would spend his free time going on trail rides.
Mike was loved by so many during his life, but he is not alone in Heaven. He is now rejoined with his mother Arlene Geary Patterson, Father M Larkin Patterson and his nephew Jaden Patterson.
Mike is survived by his brother Kevin (Caryol) Patterson, his 2 sisters Ann (Harold) Young, and Nancy (Tim) Niele; his 5 children, Shane (Heather) Patterson, Brett (Mandy) Patterson, Brandon (Meagan) Patterson, Nicole Patterson, Michael Patterson; his 20 Grandchildren - Braxton, Baylee, Broc, Dakota, Braxton, Kylie, Preston, Konstence, Kaige, Mikayla, Isaac, Peyton, Dax, Tanner, Triston, Taya, Kaden, Skylie, Ryland, Dylan; and his 3 great-grandchildren, Rahzee, Rae Lynn and Axton.
A special thank you to all the amazing people at Atlas Homecare and Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Myers Mortuary for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.
We mourn the loss of our Mike and encourage any and all who knew him to remember the joy he brought to this world. For any interested, a viewing will take place at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West in Roy, UT on July 30, from 6:00 to 8:00pm, with a graveside service on Saturday July 31st at Morgan South Cemetery, 335 S. State Street in Morgan, UT beginning at 10:00am.