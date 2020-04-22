1939 ~ 2020
Michael "Mike" Leo Cate, 80, of Pleasant View, UT passed away on March 17, 2020 from heart failure.
Michael was born on August 26, 1939. The son of Richard and Cecilia Cate, twin brother of Marvin (dec), and older brother of Timothy (dec). He was raised in Pasadena, CA, where he and his wife, Mary Boone Wingfield both went to high school. After they were married on March 26, 1964, they lived in Orange County, CA where Michael began his career with the Orange County Fire Service. 27 years later, he retired as Assistant Chief, and was able to enjoy 30 years golf, fishing and RV'ing with Mary.
He is also survived by his son, Collin (Alicia) and daughter, Cory (Roger), with seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. There are no plans for services at this time.
In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to https://www.fall enfirefighterrelieffund.org/about_us
