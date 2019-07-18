Michael (Mike) William Van Hulten

January 4, 1962 ~ July 15, 2019
Mike Van Hulten, passed away July 15, 2019. He was born January 4, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to William A. Van Hulten and Carol Petterson. He married Karen Howell December 27, 1988.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; three daughters, Amber Taylor, Jennifer Simpson and Maryanne Van Hulten; father, Bill Van Hulten; two sisters, Tammy (Dan) Perkins, Christine Verburg; six grandchildren; one great-grandson and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Plain City Cemetery, 4373 West 1975 North.
