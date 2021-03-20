Michael "Mikey" Dale Scott
Michael "Mikey" Dale Scott, aged 75, passed away on February 20th, 2021, following a short, intense battle with cancer and surrounded by his loving family. Mikey was born on the 2nd of June, 1945, in Grinnel, Iowa, to Maynard Dale Scott and Bonita Delaine Hansel. He grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, the oldest of four children, graduating from high school in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Mikey married the love of his life Pamela K Jones (nee Jensen) on January 15th, 1999. He'd had two prior marriages, to Kathleen Ashley, with whom he fathered two children, and Candy Hartraft. Together with Pam's seven children, they had nine children total and fourteen grandchildren. Mikey had a sweet soul, never hesitating to play on the floor, be silly, or sit for a new 'hairdo' or a makeover with colored markers, courtesy of one of the grandkids. He was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 2004 and was sealed to Pam in the Ogden, Utah temple on September 23rd, 2006.
Mikey served for four years in the US Navy as a Second-Class Petty Officer and Radio Watch Supervisor. Stationed on the USS Falgut DER-324 in Vietnam, he gained a reputation for his 'congenial attitude and quick wit', even in the face of enemy fire on small-boat patrols. Afterward, he attended University of Wisconsin and Weber state, graduating with a bachelor's degree in software engineering.
He enjoyed his career as an embedded software engineer, working for L3 Communications on military flight computers, at IBM, and at Iomega on the Bernoulli Box, the first high capacity floppy drive. In 2001, he moved to Eugene, Oregon to work at PSC Technology, helping develop the handheld U-Scan scanners now ubiquitous at grocery stores. Finally, he returned to Utah, where got the opportunity to work with his daughter, designing law enforcement software at Spillman.
Mikey's favorite hobbies were astronomy and camping. He was eager to share his love of nature, from taking his family to every State and National Park in Utah, to picking wild blueberries in Oregon. After retirement he moved to North Ogden and grew out his long, white 'Santa' beard, volunteering at the Weber County Fairgrounds and holiday parties across the valley, with Pam joining as Mrs. Claus. He was a thoughtful listener, with infinite patience and loved visiting with little children.
Mikey loved adventure and was often found with paper maps, planning trips to visit his brother and sisters in Colorado, hitting the road with his sons and son-in-law. Once, as navigator, he insisted on blazing ahead over Casper Mountain (which was supposed to be closed for the snowy winter). As the night got dark and cold, a stray cell signal reached a tow truck, but Mikey's positivity showed through - he never doubted that things would turn out okay.
Mike is survived by his wife Pam; nine children and fourteen grandchildren - Chris Scott (Britinee Land), Brian Scott, Kevin (Barb) Jones, Kyle (Amy) Jones, Karl (Anna) Jones, Kristofer Jones, K'Dee (Jason) Shearer, Kody Jones (Tiffani Hunter), Kara (Dan) Lewis - his sister Diane (Tom) Fisher, brother Andy Scott, brother-in-law Dave Burnett, sister and brother-in-law Julie and Gary Stevens, and his former daughter-in-law Ashli Jones; and 14 grand-children - Andrew, Karlie, Carson, Zachary, Lincoln, Emerson, Ainsley, Greyson, Holly, Daedrin, Gwyneth, Forest, Jovee, and TilliMae. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Susie Burnett.
Graveside services with military honors are to be held April 17th, 2021. In accordance with Mikey's wishes for a green burial, he was interred at Memorial Lakeview Cemetery in Bountiful on February 25th, 2021.