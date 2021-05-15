Michael R. Keefer
Apr. 7, 1948 - Jan. 25, 2021
Michael was born in Burley, Idaho to Don R. Keefer and Marian Udy. He was the second child between his brother Patrick and sister, Laura.
He graduated from Ben Lomond High School and attended Weber State College.
Michael also joined the Utah Army National Guard. He had two children with his first wife, Aleshia (Chuck Bunting), and Michael Brandon (Michelle).
He later married Jann Van Drimmelen on Nov 19, 1971. They followed job opportunities with IRS to Fresno, Ca. and later to Washington, D.C. Michael and Jann subsequently returned to Ogden to be closer to family. They had three boys, Jason (Ali), Jared (Sarah) and Rory.
After arriving in Ogden, Michael worked for several years with Roger Wynn at Windruff Construction. He also joined the BPOE Elks Lodge in Ogden where he became Exalted Ruler.
He returned to work at IRS where he made and maintained many friends and retired in 2007.
We all have fond memories of Mike and lessons learned through his examples of caring for others, sharing holiday dinners, and parties. Among those memories are the times spent camping, fishing and hunting.
One story was an appropriate example for our many fishing/camping trips to the Uintah Mountains related by Jason: As usual there was always a certain amount of stress during preparations, but Dad handled it with aplomb. We would meet friends, Glen and Vickie Cooley and their family for the drive. Dad always bought us kids Zebco combo rod and reels, which were very inexpensive. We would always take our short trip around Bridger Lake and fish until breakfast. One of the boys would usually come back with rats' nest in the reel, which would require Mike to fix the mess. This happened to one or all three of the boys' multiple times during a four-day trip. (We fished frequently or as much as we could). There was always a request for better equipment but to no avail. Then Dad would take us for a ride, it was a great adventure usually to find wood. We didn't care, we were living our best life!
Everyone who knew Mike would agree that he was the host with the most. He fed everyone and enjoyed their company, come one, come all. Jared has followed that tradition. He enjoys hosting everyone at his home and preparing great meals. As he says, Dad taught me to feed everyone regardless of what they had or what they had to offer. Every hungry mouth is welcome at his table.
Rory said, Dad always taught me that if you have the ability to help someone, you should. He learned this spirit of giving especially at Christmas or any holiday when food was supplied to homeless shelters as well as coats and clothing throughout the year.
As all of us would remember, we had a surprise 60th birthday party for Mike. This entailed a lot of coordination as Aleshia and Brandon live in Illinois (he had no clue they flew in). His mom and sister lived in Idaho and he knew they were here. But when it came time to go to the party he had decided he was too tired and didn't feel well. Laura stepped in and helped him change his mind. He reluctantly gave in. Apparently, his spirits changed when he realized it wasn't just a small get together. Mike enjoyed himself with friends and family and was the last to leave!
Bless you my dear, you are sorely missed by your family and many friends.
Michael is survived by his wife Jann, his five children and 10 grandchildren.
Private services will be held in his honor at a later date.