June 6, 1966 ~ January 4, 2020
Michael Richard Medsker, 53, of Ogden, UT passed away unexpectedly on January 4, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Mike was born in Logan, UT on June 6, 1966 to Richard and Brenda Medsker. Mike has four siblings: Jonathan "Fred", Michelle, Alison, and Brittney.
Growing up Mike teased his siblings relentlessly- especially his sisters.
Tricks that Mike played on his sisters are still occasionally topics of conversation at family dinners to this day.
In his youth Mike was a computer aficionado, played nearly endless rounds of strategy board games, and spent a lot of time outdoors with his friends exploring and adventuring.
Mike spent two years serving a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mike served in the Washington D.C. North mission.
Mike met the love of his life, Julia Andrushko, through mutual friends and fanciful flirtations. They were married for eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple on June 17, 1988.
Together they had six spunky and vivacious children: Emily, Aimee, Sydney, Nathaniel, Brandon, and Joshua. Mike instilled his sense of adventure in his children with countless camping and backpacking trips, hiking, and rock climbing.
Mike loved the outdoors and always took the opportunity to get out with his family. Some of the family's favorite places were the Windrivers, Goblin Valley, Zion National Park, and anywhere with slot canyons.
Mike taught his children hard work and made the work fun, sometimes. Other times they teamed together and got it done only by their true grit and determination. Home improvements were a regular occurrence in the Medsker household and that's where hard work was practiced and learned.
Mike took the opportunity to frequently dote on his lovely wife and made sure date nights were a regular occurrence. Mike and Julia had many fun trips together, and highlights included their annual trip to somewhere warm, accompanied by some of Mike's work friends at Bank of Utah.
Mike's work associates and clients were incredibly important to him and he enjoyed cultivating relationships and helping them. Mike had many friends at Bank of Utah where he will be greatly missed.
One of Mike's favorite things in life was being the best five-star grandpa to his two grandchildren, Boston and Knox. Mike and Julia had frequent family activities and outings with their children and grandchildren to spend time together and have fun. Mike's fun-loving personality is truly one of his finest qualities.
Mike held many callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mike's favorite callings were always helping the youth of the church. He enjoyed mentoring, planning exciting events, and encouraging them in their pursuits.
Mike spent years volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America and in other scouting capacities. One of Mike's favorite callings was that of Scoutmaster. Mike was a recipient of The Silver Beaver Award because of his many contributions to scouting.
Mike didn't see callings as work; he saw them as an opportunity to serve others. Mike constantly looked for others to serve and went out of his way to do so in many capacities. Mike was passionate about family history work and attending the temple frequently. He also never missed a day of studying his scriptures. His love and testimony of his Savior was and still is one of his most crowning and beautiful attributes. He truly exemplified loving, serving, and being kind to others.
Mike is survived by his incredible wife, Julia; his children, Emily (Mike); Aimee (Jarret); Sydney (Garrett); Nate; Brandon; and Joshua, and his grandchildren, Boston and Knox. He is also survived by his loving parents, Richard and Brenda; and his siblings, Jonathan "Fred"^(Janet); Michelle, Ali (Boomer); and Brittney (Reggie).
We will be celebrating Mike's life on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
There will not be a viewing prior to the funeral services. Both the celebration and funeral will be held at the Mt Lewis 5th Ward building at 1150 N. Monroe Blvd, Ogden, UT 84404. Mike will be laid to rest at Myer's Evergreen Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: