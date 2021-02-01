Michael Robert LeVitre "Mikey"
September 8, 1961 ~ January 29, 2021
Michael Robert LeVitre "Mikey" passed away at his home in Washington Terrace on Friday, January 29, 2021. Mikey was born on September 8, 1961 in Ogden, Utah to Robert Lynn LeVitre and Elaine Larsen.
Mikey was a call to guy, honest and fair, didn't talk bad about anyone. He loved fishing, hunting, back-packing, rides in the RZR and doing body work on older cars. He spent a lot of time with his brother, David, they were always together. He deeply loved and cared for his sister Michelle, they loved to talk to each other. He enjoyed his time with his kids and family, giving us all advice.
Mikey is survived by his mother, Elaine; children, Brandon (Melissa) LeVitre, Michael (Shantell) LeVitre, Stephnie LeVitre, and Miranda (Weston) Winesett; brother, David LeVitre; sister, Michelle Shupe; and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert and grandparents.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 10:00 am at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family from 8:30am to 9:30am at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.