November 1, 1978 ~ September 4, 2019
Malad, Idaho ? Michael Scott Andrews, 40, left this earth and joined his dad on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, following a heart attack. "Mikey", as he was known to many, was born November 1, 1978, in Ogden, Utah, a son of Michael "Andy" and Georgia Andrews.
He was raised in Ogden and Roy, a graduate of Roy High School. Mikey married his love, Erika Stewart, on August 23, 2013, in Malad, Idaho, where they made their home.
He was well known for creating music (beats), bowling, and keeping everyone on their toes by constantly pulling pranks. Mikey was loved by all who had the pleasure to know him. Mikey always filled a room, not only in his stature, but with his warm and funny personality. He had a big heart, a kind and generous soul and was always inclusive of everyone. Mikey had a love for animals and a special place in his heart for his cats, whom he treated as his children.
Mikey is survived by his wife, Erika Andrews, mother Georgia Andrews (Jay Bradshaw), sisters; Lori Davies (Mike), Lindsay Graven (Nate), Ashley Meenderink (Casey), in-laws Ken and Brenda Stewart and sister-in-law Danielle Baird (Matthew). He is also survived by, six nieces and seven nephews whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael "Andy" Orville Andrews, grandfathers; Alfredo Miera, Larry Stewart, and Neil Paulsen.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. in the Horsley Funeral Home at 132 W. 300 N., in Malad. A second viewing will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th St., in Ogden, Utah followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the West Haven Cemetery, 1550 S. 2350 W., West Haven, Utah.
