Michael Scott Rutherford
May 9, 1976 - April 5, 2021
Mike passed away early Monday morning of April 5, 2021 due to heart complications.
He was born May 9, 1976, a Mother's Day and Bicentennial baby boy. He graduated from Roy High School, Class of 1995. He married his wife Debra on December 9, 2017 in Washington Terrace, UT. He worked at Nutraceutical in shipping and receiving, and had worked in mechanics, landscaping, and residential demolition. He was always known as a prankster or comedian because he loved to joke around to make people laugh. He enjoyed the outdoors like camping, fishing, swimming, riding four-wheelers, BBQ's, and spending time with his family and friends. He loved playing with his children, and teaching them values, and work ethics needed for their future lives. He also had a great love for animals. Michael was preceded in death by his mother Diann Barton Rutherford, less than nine months prior to his death, in June 2020. He is survived by three sisters, Lynda (Craig) Siddoway, Tracy Cook, and Laura Evans, and one brother, Russell (Dusty) Evans. His wife Debra Merkley Rutherford, four children Taryn Rutherford, Cemarra Rutherford, Michael Rutherford, and Seanna Rutherford. Three stepchildren, Daniel (Madeline) Quinton, Robert Quinton, and Wendy Quinton, and five step grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 11:00 am at LDS Church at 3649 W. 4800 S. Roy, UT. A viewing will be held on Friday from 6-8pm, and 45 minutes prior to services at the same location. Flowers can be sent to Premier Funeral Services, Roy location. The family would like to express their gratitude to IHC Sorensen Heart & Lung ICU in Murray, UT for their countless efforts in trying everything they could for Mike between January & April 2021.