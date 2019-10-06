January 31, 1937 ~ September 30, 2019
Michael Seach Jr., born January 31, 1937, in Richmond, Staten Island, NY. He passed away on September 30, 2019, in Clearfield, Utah.
Michael (Mike) passed away at home, he follows his beloved wife, Patricia (Patsy) who passed away in July of 2018. Mike is survived by brother - George Seach; sisters, Joan Wiegand, Rosemarie Vincinanza, Beatrice (Bea) Wallace and Harriett Gati; son, Micheal Bruce Seach and granddaughter/daughter Patricia (nicknames: Issy, Rosie, Stormy) Rose Maes; six great-grandchildren, fifteen nieces and nephews, seventeen great nieces and nephews and seven great, great nieces and nephews.
Mike enlisted in the Air Force at age 18 and was sent to Alaska before being stationed in Kansas where he met his beloved wife Patsy. Their next duty station was in Texas before moving to Spain in the early 60's where Michael Bruce was born. They returned to the US when stationed at March AFB in Riverside, CA. He did one tour of duty in Vietnam, as a mechanic in the motor pool, before returning home to Riverside and changing duty stations to Hill AFB in Clearfield, UT. He officially retired at the rank of Master Sargent after 20 years in. His motor pool experience lead him to start his own business, Mike's Mobile Maintenance and attend college on the GI Bill to graduate with an AAS & BS in Automotive Engineering from Weber State University. He was a mentor to his son and nephews in the area of auto repair.
Patsy was the love of his life, having married her in Kansas in 1956 and enjoying 62 years together. He loved his children and great-grandchildren unconditionally.
Mike loved to travel by motorhome across the United States and had nearly been to every state in the contiguous US, also seeing Alaska and Hawaii. He had planned a trip to the New England states to finish his quest to see all the states when health for both Patsy and he had stalled those plans.
Mike was also a passionate sailor. His first sailboat was a 15' skipjack that Patsy boated on once and never again. It was then named Patsy, so she would always be on the lake with him. He had introduced his nephews to sailing on Lake Mead and the Great Salt Lake in this boat. It was also this boat that his nephews had just learned to put the sails in irons, when the tiller broke and Uncle Mike fell overboard. Mike swam after the boat and they limped it back to shore, walking/swimming it back to the marina. Mike and Patsy had much success in life and that lead to bigger boats, his pride was a 25' McGregor sailboat with cabin. But his greatest achievement on the water was being the Captain of The Island Serenade tour boat to Antelope Island in The Great Salt Lake. He was a voracious reader/researcher when it came to exploring new areas and this served him well in creating memorable experiences for those that took the Antelope Island tour, fascinating them with little known facts about the island.
Mike never met a stranger, in fact he was a social butterfly and would stop to talk to everyone. His FB page describes him as a happy camper, fisherman, sailor and comic. A happy married man. That about sums it up. We love and miss you already, your laughter, sometimes gruff voice, but especially the love you bestowed on all of us.
Services will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 210 Chapel Street, Layton, Utah. Mass will be at 10 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at the church. Interment will be on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at noon, at Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 S Camp Williams Rd, Bluffdale, UT 84065.
