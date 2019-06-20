January 25, 1944 ~ June 14, 2019
Michael Summers Hirst, 75, passed away on June 14, 2019, of an extended illness.
Michael was born on January 25, 1944, to Clyde R. Hirst and Marie S. Hirst of Paradise, Utah.
On November 15, 1962, Michael married Carolyn H. Glenn. Michael and Carolyn have five children: Anthony M. Hirst, Travis L. (Deana) Hirst, Jerrod (Teresa) Hirst, Autumn (Travis) Oliver, and Joshua T. Hirst; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Michael is survived by his siblings: Keith (Afton) Hirst, Roxie (Lynn) Hancey, and Bartley (Peggy) Hirst.
Family and friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W. 5600 S. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at the Paradise Cemetery, 8940 S 340 E, Paradise, UT.
