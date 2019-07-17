January 26, 1952 ~ July 12, 2019
On July 12, 2019, at 10:32 p.m., the world lost the most wonderful man in the world. Our Husband, Dad, Son, Brother, Grandfather, Uncle and Beloved Friend taught us kindness, happiness, how to give and most importantly, how to love. Michael Theron Watts was born January 26, 1952, in Ogden, Utah to Theron & Doris Watts.
He served as a Navy Seabee (United States Navy Construction Battalion)
He served as a Police Officer of Ogden City for 22 years. He served in the Weber County Sheriff's Office for 13 years after his service for the Ogden Police Department. Law Enforcement was one of his many passions. He also loved woodworking, photography, getting into the mountains, golfing, vacationing with family, making model cars and ANYTHING John Wayne.
Nothing made him happier than the love of his life, his best friend and wife; Shawn Watts. Her love, affection, and happiness was what fueled his true happiness. Even towards the end of his life all he wanted was her love and affection, which she gave him.
Mike was a part of the Cedar Bluff Ward of the South Weber Stake.
Mike was proceeded in death by Theron (Father), Terry (Brother) and Bill (Cousin), among others.
He is survived by his wife, Shawn; their sons Justin (Britlie), Patrick and Casey, mother Doris, children: Kevin, William (Tabitha), Stephanie (Brandon) and Marsha (Becky). Also surviving brothers: Blaine, Kevin, Steve, David (Tracy) and five Grandchildren.
Mike was 67 years young when he passed.
"HAPPY, HAPPY, HAPPY"
Viewing and Services will be held at Myers Mortuary 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Viewing on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, July 20, 2019, 10-10:45 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m. Burial Services will be held after at Myers Evergreen Memorial Park 100 N. Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah
