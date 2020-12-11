Michael W. Tams Dec 11, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael W. TamsMichael W. Tams, 56, passed away December 1, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesOgden street encampment leads to uneasy back and forth between homeless, officialsClearfield woman jailed after double stabbing and brawl3 Davis County schools experience COVID-19 outbreaks; 2 close, 1 will take part in pilot programTremonton man charged with allegedly raping woman after summer swim outingFleeing drive-by shooting suspect's truck destroys electrical box, knocking out power to 6,600 in OgdenLayton woman charged in escape from police, dash onto I-15Construction on multimillion-dollar downtown Ogden development nearingRoy intersection focus of planned upgrade ahead of larger 5600 South overhaulOgden man sentenced to prison for running drug ring on Montana reservationNo death penalty prosecution against Ogden white supremacist gang member +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Fischer: Take care when negotiating with a builder's agent 5 ways to support your immune system this winter Prep basketball roundup: Potter, Squire hit 20-point mark in Layton boys win Uintah bull rider Trace Redd wins Junior World Finals championship; Tyler Bingham injured at NFR Weber State men's basketball adds Sunday game at Boise State after Utah State cancellation Lehi, Spanish Fork pass ordinances prohibiting targeted residential protests North Ogden officials weigh development up mountain toward Ben Lomond Peak Plane crashes during emergency landing at Ogden airport