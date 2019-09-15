^"Big Mike"^
December 5, 1956 ~ August 29, 2019
The world lost a big man on August 29, 2019. Mike had a big personality to match his big frame and was known to many as a gentle giant. He passed away doing what he loved (camping), at a place he loved (our property in Southern Utah).
Michael W. Thompson was born on December 5, 1956, to Warren G and Mary K Thompson. He was the youngest of three and enjoyed telling stories of growing up with two older sisters. Mike joined the Navy at the age of 16 and served for four years on the USS Nimitz. He then followed in his father's footsteps by becoming a heavy equipment operator. Big Mike operated high tower cranes for many years working for Big D, Oakland, and Gleeson construction companies.
Mike waited until later in life to marry. He said "Mama always told me an angel would come along" and she did. He found his angel and married Renee LaPe^ on February 3, 2001. We shared many good times filled with laughter and fun. Life will be a little (or a lot) boring without him.
Mike had a passion for music and had an eclectic collection. He always carried a harmonica and would whip it out and make up a song about his surroundings. Oh, the fun we had listening to his musical stories! Mike treasured his time playing in several bands "Rayband" and "Uno-Testucally" in the early '90s.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, step-daughter Samantha Larsen, brother-in-law Keenan LaPe^ and his faithful 4-legged friend Ralph. Mike is survived by his wife Renee LaPe^, sisters Kay Thompson and Cheryl (Mark) Omer, Niece Shera Omer, in-laws Myrna LaPe^, Chuck and Joyce LaPe^, Cam (Leslie) LaPe^, Tori (Tim) Miller and Derrick (Cindy) LaPe^ and many, many friends.
A celebration of life will be held on September 2, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd in Ogden. Rest in Peace, my Love.
