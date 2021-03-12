Michael Werre
January 14, 1950 ~ March 6, 2021
Our beloved Dad, Grandpa and Friend passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021 in his home. He was born January 14, 1950 to Elmer and Arlean in Nampa, Idaho. One year later, Elmer moved them to Layton, Utah to work at Hill AFB. In 1957 their home was bought in Sunset. Mike had two brothers: David and Jerry and one sister Kathy. "So many great memories" he said. After graduating at the top of his class from Clearfield High School, he enlisted in the US Army, proudly but naively to serve his country. He spent three years with one year in Vietnam. After the Military he went to work at the Defense Depot of Ogden until they closed. He then worked at Hill AFB until he retired. He married Cloann Schroeder. Mike loved her so much. She passed away a few years later. He married, Laura Frew and built a home in Clinton; they were later divorced, but stayed friends. He received a lot of awards through his life. He excelled in everything he did. He loved fishing, camping, motorcycles, playing the harmonica, trains, music, talking and good food. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and wives. He is survived by his step-children, Ashly Frew, Brandon Mayhew, Misty Hodson, Jennifer Frew, Nephew, Jason Werre. Grandkids: Katie, Melody, and Tayden.