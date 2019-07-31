Michael Williams

August 25, 1949 ~ July 27, 2019
Michael Johnathan Williams, 69, died July 27, 2019, in Meridian, Idaho, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born August 25, 1949, in Burley, Idaho, the fourth child of Paul and Betty Williams.
Michael is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was married to Doris Marie Williams for 25 years and, after her passing, married Loretta Magda Williams, to whom he was married for 18 years.
Michael served in the Vietnam War as a mechanic with the United States Army. Michael also worked for the United States Air Force at Hill Air Force Base as a civilian contractor, where he worked for 34 years before retiring in August 2018.
He is survived by his four children: David and Gayleen Williams, Steve and Brenda Williams, Greg and Kristin Williams, Tobin and Lisa Bartholomew, and his 25 grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, sister, and both wives. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. As a family, we look forward to our eternal reunion.
Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the Brigham City Cemetery.
