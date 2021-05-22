Michal John Hoellein
May 28, 1947 ~ May 18, 2021
Michal John Hoellein, 73, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at his home.
He was born May 28, 1947 in Ogden, Utah to William and Elizabeth Hansen Hoellein.
After high school graduation he attended Utah State University.
Michal was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He was actively involved with IMD National Ski Patrol and IT of the Nordic Valley Ski Patrol since 1984.
Michal spent his life in the outdoors, hunting, fishing and ATVing.
He is survived by his children, Christine (Brian) Earley, Nibley; John (Mindi) Hoellein, Farr West; Kara (Shane) Teuscher, Clinton; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and three brothers, William (Diane) Hoellein, Steve (Kathy) Hoellein and Stan (Kay) Hoellein. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and one brother, James.
The family extends a special thank you to NSP, McKay-Dee Hospital and Inspiration Hospice.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Tuesday, May 25th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com