Michelle Ann McElroy Barros

September 12, 1969 ~ December 15, 2019
Michelle Ann McElroy was born on September 12, 1969, in Ogden, Utah, and left this world on December 15, 2019.
Michelle was a kindhearted person and loved everyone, especially children. She will be deeply missed.
Michelle is survived by her mother, Nancy Magee; brother, Michael Aldo Stoker; and her four favorite nephews: Jarrett Johansen, Michael R. Stoker, Dominic Stoker, and Christopher Stoker.
She is preceded in death by her late husband, James Barros and stepfather Bob Magee. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring of 2020.
