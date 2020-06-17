October 19, 1980 ~ June 13, 2020
Our hearts are saddened by the recent passing of our beautiful daughter Michelle (Misha) Ruth Nunez. Michelle was born on October 19th, 1980 at St. Benedict Hospital in Ogden, UT. She passed away peacefully in her bed in Layton, UT on June 13th, 2020. Michelle grew up in East Layton, Utah and attended Davis High and North Ridge High School where she graduated in 1999. After high school, Michelle spent many years in California pursuing a modeling and acting career which she continued off and on throughout her life. Moving back to Utah in 2005 she graduated as a Master Esthetician from Cameo College, then became the owner of Tanning Addicts. Most recently she worked as a realtor at Equity Real Estate. But Michelle's true passion and love of her life was her son, Christian. He was the light and absolute joy for her throughout the last 14 years of her life. Her love for her son, family, and friends was endless. She will be remembered for her fun-loving spirit, laughter, spiritual and physical beauty, and one of a kind smile! To all that loved her: This is only a temporary farewell in our mortal existence until we are reunited again. We will forever carry her in our hearts and the memories we shared with her. Michelle may you fly with the angles, sing to the heavens, embrace the Father and his Son, and rejoice with the family and friends that join you in peace.
Michelle is survived by her son Christian, parents Jaime and Laurel (Rusty) Nunez Haslam, sisters Nicole and Angela, brother Jace, nephews Jordan and Weston, niece Harper, brother-in-law Mark and sister-in-law Jordan, uncle Oscar Haupt, aunts Penny, Maria Andrea and Elizabeth. She is proceeded in death by her Grandparents Weston and Grace Haslam, Grandparents Orlando and Ruth Nunez and nephew Logan Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made at any America First Credit Union under Misha sons name Christian Orlando Nunez.
*Because of the COVID pandemic the family has decided to honor and celebrate Michelle with a small family-only gathering. Thank you to all who have been a part of our daughter's life. *