Michelle Renee Conover
Michelle Renee Conover, 35, passed away March 30, 2021 at her home.
She was born August 1, 1985, the daughter of Wilson Rene Torres and Kelley Florine Smith in Voorhes, New Jersey. Michelle was raised in Southern California and Layton attended North Ridge High School.
Michelle married her high school sweetheart, Sean W. Conover on December 16, 2006, in Las Vegas, NV.
She was an amazing mom and devoted homemaker and a loving wife and outstanding daughter with a big heart of gold. She loved to shop and was into beauty, always had great nails and hair, pampering herself but only after she put everyone else first. Michelle had a great sense of humor and was a general all-around badass. She enjoyed reality TV and loved to barter.
Surviving are her husband Sean, two sons, Rylen Conover, Zane Conover, parents Bob and Kelley Renzy, brothers, Chris (Amanda) Torres, Michael Torres, Jim (Allyn) Torres, John (Tiffany) Torres, and sister, Vanessa (Tom) Strunk, Ashley (Julio) Nurse, and Chad Renzy.
Preceded in death by her favorite cousin, Stephen Smith.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
