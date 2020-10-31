Mikaela Sobers
2007 ~ 2020
Our beautiful angel, Mikaela Nicole Sobers, was called to heaven on October 26, 2020 at the tender age of 13. Mikaela was born on June 29, 2007 in Salida, Colorado. She was an 8th Grader at Venture Academy, where she had many friends, teachers and a principal who loved her. She returned the love in all of her interactions and school activities. Mikaela played the clarinet in the school band and loved to try other instruments - even ones that she didn't know how to play. She enjoyed playing sports, including soccer, basketball, roller-skating, football and swimming. She excelled in swimming and was like a fish in water.
Mikaela was a talented artist and was developing skills as a theatrical make-up artist. She loved taking photographs and creating videos, including lip-synching videos and ones that highlighted her theatrical make-up skills. She also loved to write songs, play in the sprinklers, ride her bike, and baking.
She was an active member of St Joseph's Catholic Church and proudly served the Lord as a committed Alter Server for her congregation. In April 2015, she received her first three sacraments: Baptism, Holy Communion and Holy Confirmation.
Mikaela is survived by her mom and dad, Irma and Jim, her brother, Brandon, and sister Raquel. She is also survived by her paternal grandparents, Lou and Richard Sobers. She leaves behind many aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Carmen and Concepcion Zisumbo, and her beloved dog Diego.
A viewing for all family and friends will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 6 - 8 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., with a Holy Rosary to be led by Father Joseph at 6:30 p.m.
Holy Christian Mass will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St Joseph's Catholic Church, located at 514 24th Street in Ogden. Father Joseph and Father Joe will officiate. Masks and social distancing will be required at the viewing, the rosary, the mass and the cemetery. The service will be live-streamed from Myers Website at www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to family.
Mikaela will be laid to rest next to her maternal grandparents at Washington Heights Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be sent in Mikaela's name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (www.afsp.org/chapter/utah).