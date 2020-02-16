Mikhail John was born in Ogden, Utah in 1942. He passed away, with his family by his side, on February 12, 2020. He married his sweetheart and best friend in 1966, in the Logan Temple.
Mike is survived by his wife Janice John, of 54 years and their children, Todd (Sheri) John of Harrisville, Tori Galetka (Peter Gray) of Washington Terrace; 14 grandkids, Tyler (Anna) John, Spencer John, Shaelee Mayes (Junior), Emily (Joel) Machenheimer, Kelson Mayes, Jayden (Kylee) Galetka, McKenna Cottrell, Jesse (Chelsea) Galetka, Jagar Galetka; seven great-grandkids, Quintyn & Sander John, Ryker Hartley, Daxton & Tayden Maldanado, Oakland James and Easton Galetka. Also, his sisters, Janene John and Rose Marie (Bob) Empy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. LaVerd and Flora John, Ercil and Eula Henderson and his nephew Dirk Empy.
Mike served a mission in London, England for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many church callings; the bishopric, ward clerk, teaching gospel doctrine classes and also enjoyed being a part of the ward choir.
Mikhail received a Bachelor's degree in 1967, and began his career in aviation by joining the Marine Corps in 1967. He flew jets and fought in the Vietnam War. He began his work with the F.A.A. in 1973. He was an air traffic controller for 28 years. He then taught air traffic control for 12 years.
His children and grandchildren were his biggest thrill. He loved teaching them to ride motorcycles, shooting a gun properly, flying the airplanes on the simulator and skiing.
He was very talented in anything musical, and mastered the burning of a hot dog, to a science, over a camp fire.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. at the Washington Terrace 10th Ward, 125 East 5350 South on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. A viewing will be held Tuesday, February 18th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. and also Wednesday at the church from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: