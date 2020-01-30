November 21, 1917 ~ January 24, 2020
Mildred Brown Richards, 102, passed away January 24, 2020. She was born November 21, 1917, in North Ogden, Utah. She was one of nine children born to George Edward Brown and Ida Maud Stahr Brown. She grew up on a farm and had many jobs, but her main job was herding cows, morning and night, on her horse, "Old Blue". She graduated from Weber High School, Weber State University and BYU, majoring in education. She first taught school in a two-room school house, in Uintah. She then taught at Wahlquist, the first year they opened.
In 1938, she was called to serve a mission in Texas-Louisiana. While there, she taught school in the winter and proselytized in the summer. Mildred has been an active member of the LDS Church and held many positions. She was active for over 50 years in the DUP. She was also involved in the "K"ans.
On January 6, 1942, she married Ray Richards, they were married for 70 years. They had two children, Stephen (Christine) Richards and Susan (David) Wilson; 13 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. with a viewing prior to the service from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
Thanks to the staff at Lotus Park for their loving care of our mother and special thanks to Jody, Shasta, Samantha and Althea.
