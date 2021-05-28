Mildred Irene Bivin
May 5, 1922 - April 24, 2021
Mildred Irene Bivin, age 98, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2021. Mildred will be laid to rest at Glenn Rest Cemetery in Glenns Ferry, Idaho. Cremation was under the care of Brings Funeral Home in Tucson. No services are planned at this time.
Mildred was born on May 5, 1922, in Wichita, Kansas, to Floyd A. and Nellie (Thomas) Wise. She was the eldest of four siblings.
In 1929, the family moved to Glenns Ferry. Mildred graduated from Glenns Ferry High School in 1940. After attending a two-year education course at the University of Idaho in Pocatello, Mildred taught fifth grade for three years at Buhl Elementary School in Buhl, Idaho. She later taught sixth grade at Glenns Ferry Elementary.
Mildred married Jack E. Bivin in 1946. They lived in Boise, Idaho until 1965, when they moved to Roy, Utah.
Mildred attended Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, where she earned her B.S. Degree in Elementary Education. She taught fifth grade at Roy Elementary for eleven years.
Mildred and Jack moved to Tucson in 1978.
Mildred is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack, and brothers Floyd A. Wise, Jr. and Eugene Wise.
Mildred is survived by son Gary Jack Bivin of Gilbert, Arizona, daughter Judy Ann Bivin of Tucson, and brother Earl Wise of Jerome, Idaho. She is also survived by two granddaughters and four great-grandchildren.