Milton B. Larsen
1925 - 2021
Milton B. Larsen died March 2, 2021, after complications from a fall and surviving Covid-19. Milton was born August 10, 1925 in Glencoe, Idaho. He served in the Army during WWII. While attending Utah State Agricultural College he met and married the love of his life, Laurane Holliday, in the Logan LDS Temple on June 10, 1949. Milt retired from Hill Air Force Base after 35 years. He could fix anything and if he couldn't, he would figure out how. Milton constantly served others by finding and fixing what they needed. He did not often speak of his testimony of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but he lived it every day.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Laurane Larsen, and son, Jody Larsen. He is survived by his children Mike (Cathy) Larsen, Debbie (Mike) Burrows, Becky (Don) Anderson, and Linda Larsen, 15 grandchildren, and 33 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at George E. Wahlen Veterans Home for their care during Milton's last weeks.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 6, at 11 am, with viewings Friday, March 5 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:40 am, at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. The funeral will be broadcast from Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com
Interment will be at the Preston Cemetery at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the George E. Wahlen Veterans Home or to Latter-day Sainst Charities.