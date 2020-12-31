1938 — 2020
Milton Junior Austin passed away December 29, 2020 in Farr West, Utah. He was born April 17, 1938 to Milton Newton Austin and Cora Mae Pincock.
Milt attended Ogden High School. He honorably served his country in the US Navy. Milt married his sweetheart Sharon Hicks on September 4, 1971 in Elko, Nevada. They were later sealed in the Ogden Temple.
For over 35 years, Milt was an interior construction contractor, owning two businesses. Following his retirement, he enjoyed being a greeter at Home Depot.
He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was an ordained High Priest. He was involved in city government, a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and his Veterans Group.
He enjoyed doing dot to dot, bowling, golfing, pool tournaments, singing and teaching others the art of drywall.
Milt is survived by his wife Sharon; children David (Sandy) Stone, Vaunette (Bob) Coache, Pam (Mike) Grogan, Shauna (Kevin) Barbato, 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Gene Austin, and sister.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Weber County Fire & Paramedic crew from Engine 61 for working so diligently to revive Milt.
A viewing will be held at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah on Sunday, January 3, 2020 from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. followed by a Time of Sharing at 5:30 p.m.
Interment will be on Monday, January 4, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd, Ogden Utah.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.