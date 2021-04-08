Mindee Mastronardi-Elmore
1979 - 2021
Mindee LaVell Mastronardi-Elmore, our lovely mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend returned to her mother's arms on April 3, 2021.
Mindee was born to Frank Dee and Annette Della Lucia Mastronardi on June 23, 1979. She attended Ben Lomond High School. She excelled in both writing and fine arts.
She married Christopher Daniel Elmore on October 27, 1998 and brought to life two beautiful angels: Christopher Daniel Jr. and Jaylene LaVell. Later she divorced, raising her children as a single mother in Ogden, Utah; they were her world.
She was a loving, hardworking, smart and very talented lady. She loved cooking, hiking, music and motorcycle rides with her father. What she treasured most was the time spent with family and friends. Mindee worked as a server at Andy's Club with many co-workers she adored.
Mindee's laughter and smiles were contagious. She always knew how to crack a joke. She enjoyed jewelry, especially her dangly earrings. This past year she was at her happiest after meeting the love of her life, Clyde. She was eager to spend every waking moment with him.
Mindee will be greatly missed by many. Mindee lives on through her children, Christopher Daniel and Jaylene LaVell; her father, Frank Dee Mastronardi; and four sisters, Marcie Lee, Tracy Mastronardi (spouse to Jason Williams), Lesa K. Martinez (spouse to Fernando Martinez), and DeDe Rae Mastronardi; as well as many more. She is preceded in death by her mother, Annette; brother, Blake; nephew, Tyler Dee; and the love of her life, Clyde Conley.
Funeral services will be Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at the Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT. Viewings will be held Friday, April 9, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday prior to services from 11:00 a.m. - 12 noon.