Misti Smith
January 20, 1972 ~ February 3, 2021
Misti Melaine (Brotherton) Smith, age 49, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, surrounded by her family at home in South Ogden, Utah after a courageous battle with cancer. Her legacy of love for life and family will not come to an end with her death but will continue to be honored by her loved ones who vow to live their lives with that same passion and love.
Misti was born in Gunnison, Colorado to David and Marilyn Brotherton and spent the majority of her youth in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. She always considered Steamboat to be her "hometown". Shortly after graduating from high school she married the love of her life, Brandon Smith, in 1991 and they made their home in Farr West, Utah. As a result of their happy union, their first child, a handsome son, Cade Daeton, was born in 1996 and shortly thereafter a beautiful daughter, Ashton Danyelle, in 1997. Misti's children became her absolute pride and joy from then on.
Misti was born to be a leader. She enjoyed expanding her knowledge in a wide variety of subjects and was continually learning new skills and honing those she already possessed. She opened a branch of Primary Residential Mortgage in South Ogden in 2005 and took great pride in running a successful business thereafter.
Misti was passionate about the things she loved, and they brought her immense joy. She enjoyed learning new skills and became proficient in Graphology, the science of handwriting analysis, and the Enneagram personality types theory. She had a deep appreciation for beautiful things, especially flowers, the mountains, and a beautiful sunset. She loved her music loud and was a devoted fan of Blue October. She was a true chocolate connoisseur and threatened your life if you were caught raiding her personal stash. She was always a doer and spent her downtime learning and perfecting a variety of crafts.
Misti will be warmly remembered for her big personality, her generous spirit, her infectious laugh and witty sense of humor, and her tenacity and grit that proved her to be a true warrior. She will forever be deeply cherished for her unwavering love and protectiveness of her family. She loved passionately, laughed often, and protected fiercely. Her absence will leave an undeniably deep void in the lives of all those who knew and loved her.
Misti is survived by her husband of 30 years, Brandon; their son, Cade; their daughter, Ashton; her father, David Brotherton; her sister, Dusti (Chad) Wolfe and nieces, Alexa and Camri; and sister, Kelsi Brotherton and nephew, Roman. She was preceded in death by her mother.