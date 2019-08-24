Mitchell "Mike" Hayden

March 15, 1925 ~ August 20, 2019
Mike was born to Anna Iroc and Theodore Hayden in North Versailles, PA where he spent his childhood.
At age 17, he joined the U.S. Army. He served in the Pacific Theatre of Operation and was discharged in 1945.
In December of 1945, he met his wife Gladys Fletcher. They ventured to Roy, Utah in 1947, and were married in Elko, Nevada. In 1952, they were married at St. Joseph Catholic Church and blessed with three sons.
For many years he was a devoted (gopher) for the Jesuit Priests of St. Mary and the Holy Cross sisters.
He was a basketball timekeeper for St. Joseph High School for many years.
Mike retired from Hill Air Force Base after 35 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Gladys; his sons Barry (Pamela), Cliff (Marilyn), and Mitchell; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, at Roy City Cemetery. The family will meet with friends on Monday, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 333 West 5600 South.
