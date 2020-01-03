April 6, 1940 ~ December 5, 2019
Molly Grange Vaughn, 79, passed away peacefully at home on December 5, 2019; surrounded by her family. Having recently moved to Oregon, she spent her last days enjoying farm life and visiting the coast as much as she could.
She was born to Clifford and Josephine Grange on April 6, 1940, in Huntington, Utah. She grew up in Roy and graduated from Weber High School.
Shortly after high school, Molly married Allan Bowles and their union produced two children, Teri and Wayne. They were later divorced. Molly married Ted Vaughn (the love of her life) who passed in 1998.
She spent her career working at Hill Air Force Base, a job that she thoroughly enjoyed until her retirement.
Molly also enjoyed camping, fishing, golf, bowling, and spending as much time as she could with her family. She was a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International, Alpha Tau chapter. She made many lifelong friends, many of whom she considered family.
Molly is survived by her daughter, Teri (Bill) Pectol; her son, Wayne Bowles; daughter-in-law, Michelle Bowles; granddaughter, Molly (Courtney) Pectol-Kesler; grandsons, Clinten and Corben Bowles; two great-grandchildren, Oakland and Emerson; brothers, Joe (Mary Jane) Grange; Paul (Esther) Grange; Wendell Grange; sister-in-law, Faye Grange; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted; her grandson, Nathan Pectol; brothers, Sam and Dell Grange; and sister, Norma Ballantyne.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Leavitt's Mortuary in Ogden. Her family will meet with friends from 9:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m., with the service starting at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Judes Children's Hospital in her name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: