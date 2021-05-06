Mona Margaret Hight

Mona Hight, 92, passed away May 1, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
Mona was born January 17, 1929 in Roosevelt, Utah to Rulon Thayne and Margaret Eveline Farnsworth.
In 1946, at age 17, she met the love of her life, Alan Dean Hight, while working at the Farmington Drug Store. After a short courtship, they were married March 28, 1947 and later sealed as a family with their two children, Stephen and Susan, in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple on April 14, 1955. Mona and Alan shared 74 wonderful years together. She was adored beyond measure by her husband! Everyone knew how much Alan loved Mona because he never passed up an opportunity to hold her hand and publicly tell her how beautiful she was and what a lucky man he is. Their love story will serve as example for their posterity throughout time.
Mona filled her days with good works and was known to others as being highly productive. She worked as a volunteer for more than 20 years for the Pennies-by-the-Inch program benefiting Primary Children's Hospital. Mona also had a love of family history and spent a lot of time in her last days organizing photographs and information to hand down to future generations. Additionally, she was an active member of the LDS church and happily served in dozens of callings throughout her years. But perhaps her greatest service was her ability to truly listen and show compassion to those around her who were struggling. Mona was happiest when she was serving the Lord, and surely, He placed her in many situations to be the answer to someone else's prayers.
After raising her two children, she became a Supervisor at First Security Bank where she worked for many years. Upon retirement she pursued her passion for art and spent countless years creating beautiful ceramic sculptures, dried flower arrangements and landscape oil paintings that can be found in the homes of her children and grandchildren. In addition to being a talented artist, she was a great seamstress and a fantastic cook. She spent hundreds of hours over the years making baby blankets for each of her grandchildren. Her blankets are cherished because so much love went into creating them. Grandma's recipes will also be cherished; although no one can duplicate the taste quite like her. Cherry pie, gingersnaps, parker house rolls, mincemeat, and corned beef with cabbage will always provide good memories in Grandma's kitchen.
Mona loved her family more than anything else in this world and she will be missed immensely.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and four siblings: Leola Stapley, LaRee Gines, Rulon LaMar Thayne, and David Blaine Thayne.
She is survived by her loving husband Alan D. Hight; son Stephen (Patsy) Hight; daughter Susan (Jerry) Stevenson; brother John Dewey Thayne; sister-in-law Wilma Thayne Elliott. She leaves behind a posterity of 85 including 2 children, 12 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Shadowbrook Ward, 900 South Main Street, Kaysville, Utah. Friends may visit family Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Farmington City Cemetery, Farmington, Utah.
Services are entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the LDS Missionary Fund.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.