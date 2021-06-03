Mona Myrtle Puzzi
Mona Myrtle Puzzi passed away April 22, 2021 in Everett, Washington.
Born October 10, 1936 in Box Elder County, Utah in a religiously devout agricultural community to Theodore Clifford Tingey and wife Hilda Mae Knudson, later adopted by Edward Jenkins Cole.
She earned a B.S. in Los Angeles, California. She retired from Federal service as a procurement specialist in Arizona.
She married Herman Puzzi and lived in Sierra Vista, Arizona. She was an awarded artist. She operated an art store and taught painting classes. She was also a successful commercial property owner.
After Herman's passing she lived in Utah briefly then joined family in Washington to live the rest of her days with her grandchildren, son, and great-grandchildren. She delighted knowing her family and watching them grow.
She was a strong, intelligent, dynamic and compassionate woman her entire life.
She is survived by her son Michael Edward Palitz, grandchildren Justin Palitz, wife Amy and four great grandsons, Caden, Judah, Abram and Bowen. Mindy Reid and great granddaughter Addyson. Michael Keehn, wife Jennifer, and great grandchildren Vincent, Aedan, Ayla and Grayson. Bradley Palitz. Amanda Bond, husband Keith, and great grandchildren Trenton and Alivia.
She is being buried with her husband, Herman, in Sierra Vista, Arizona at the Army Cemetery.
The family thanks all that have expressed condolences and offered prayer.