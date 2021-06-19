Mona Rachel Bramwell Chase
March 1, 1937 ~ June 14, 2021
Mona Rachel Bramwell Chase peacefully completed her worldly journey on June 14, 2021. She is eagerly rejoining her Heavenly Father, parents, loving husband, and family and friends that have passed before.
Mona was born on March 1, 1937, in Ogden Utah to Clyde Howard and Rachel Burton Bramwell. She grew up in a loving home and maintained special relationships with her brothers and sisters. Mona was blessed to have her sister and best friend Marie by her side nearly constantly over the past year, and especially as she moved from this world to the next.
Mona married the love of her life, Donald Montgomery (Monty) Chase on August 30, 1961. Her love was so deep that Mona would follow Monty almost exactly one year after his passing. They raised two wonderful children, Shelley and Scott, who were an integral part of her life. The family was sealed in the Logan Temple, a joyous occasion for Mona-bringing her love of family and faith together.
Mona attended Ogden City Schools, graduating from Ben Lomond High in 1955. She went on to complete courses at Stevens-Henager College School of Business. She worked at KLO Radio during those years, a memorable time in her life. Mona was excellent at writing, spelling, typing, shorthand, and business administration. After a break to be the greatest at-home mother of all time, she put her skills to work during a very successful career with Ogden City Corp. She was honored to support several City leaders and Mayors. Her dedication, quality work, and positive attitude were missed when she retired.
Mona was a talented artist, with the ability to move people with her angelic singing and powerful poetry. Writing and reciting her own poetry allowed Mona to express her emotions and expand the influence of her voice. She was a beautiful pianist, and enjoyed her years performing with the Thorns and Roses group, singing at important local events. Mona also loved photography, mostly focused on her family and the beauty of nature.
Her family time was precious to her: camping, boating at the Ogden Pineview Yacht Club, and supporting the many family activities and sporting events. Mona was a big Utah Jazz and Weber State fan, cheering them on from her easy chair later in life just as faithfully as the days in the stadium.
Mona's faith, and her dedication to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints were essential to her, a cornerstone in her life. She served many years as a Primary teacher, Ward Librarian, and wherever she was needed. Mona was the epitome of a faithful member of the Church. These teachings helped shape her into the extraordinary person she strived to be every day, with unwavering success. Mona exemplified true, unconditional love. She lived every moment with the word of the Lord and made the world a better, kinder place for all.
The family would like to express their extreme gratitude to Stoney, Melissa, Danielle, Teresa, Emily, Steve, Andy, Miriam, Angela, Mckayla, Victoria, Kenley, Stephanie, Tori, and Jamie for their wonderful care during this last year after Monty passed. Also, to the Malan Heights Ward for those that visited and administered to Mona on many occasions.
Mona is survived by her two children Shelley Chase (Keith Sargent) and Scott (Kathy) Chase; her grandchildren Aaron, Lindsey, Connelly, Chandler, and Christopher; her many nieces and nephews she adored; and her loving sister Marie Bullock.
Mona is preceded in death by her husband, parents Rachel and Clyde Bramwell, brothers Dennis and David, sister Diane, and her dear stepchildren Kathy Ongley and Kirk Breitweiser.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 23 at 9:30 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary at 836 36th Street Ogden, with a small service following at 11:00 a.m.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
