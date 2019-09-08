February 11, 1967 ~ August 27, 2019
Monica Rae Stone, 52, died August 27, 2019, at Murray, UT. Born February 11, 1967, Ogden, Utah.
Monica graduated from Ogden HS Special Ed program and from WSU's Special Ed program. She painted in water colors, earning awards. Monica was a UT Jazz and WA Red Skins fan. Until her latest illness, she talked with her dad almost every day.
She is survived by her father, Burke Stone, a sister, Carley Stone, and a host of other family.
A brief memorial service for family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., with a pot luck picnic to follow. Location: Just below Chepeta Lake at the head of White Rocks Canyon. Directions: Go East on Hwy 40 just past Roosevelt. Turn North onto White Rocks Road. Turn North onto Forest Road 117. Go North at loop onto Forest Road 110 to Chepeta Lake. High clearance vehicles are recommended.
Cremation by Russon Mortuary, SLC.
