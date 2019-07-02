April 28, 1936 ~ June 29, 2019
Monte J. Bruin, 83, passed away on June 29, 2019, from Alzheimer's disease. He was born on April 28, 1936, to Peter and Virgie Donoviel Bruin in Ogden, Utah.
He had three children, Jackie Ann Bruin, Tamera Lee (Brian) Gentry, and Rodney Jay (Kate) Bruin.
Monte married Karen Henderson on April 7, 1990, in Riverdale, Utah. Karen had three children; Todd Wayne (Kristi) McElyea, daughter-in-law Honeydawn McElyea, and Dana Kay (Justin) Woodland. Together they had 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Monte "Cubby" was a Firefighter for Ogden City for thirty years. He loved every minute of his job and never did regret going to work one day.
Monte was an amazing handyman, so talented he could fix and repair anything and he made many beautiful items from wood.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Keith Bruin; step-son, Brett McElyea;, and step-grandson, Austin McElyea.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
"End of Watch. Return to Station"
Condolences may be shared at: