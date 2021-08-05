Morris Dell Christensen "Chris"
Morris Dell Christensen "Chris" passed away peacefully in his home Sunday August 1st. He was born February 26, 1945, to O'Dell and Velma Christensen. Most of his life he worked for the railroad and later was a bus driver for quite a few years.
He was quite the jokester and was always making people laugh no matter the situation. He loved spending time with his family, watching his old westerns and anything to do with racing, especially Nascar.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Linda, his children Michael Covert (Joe), Caprice Shomer, Dell Christensen (DeeAnn), Coby Christensen, and Melanie Alonzo (Eddy), 13 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, his brothers David and Robert, and his sister Shari. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Joan, Karla, and Karen and his brother Steven.