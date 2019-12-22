April 14, 1929 ~ December 17, 2019
Ogden UT - On December 17, 2019, Murl D. Wayman, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away to be with his family and his beloved wife ShirLee.
Born April 14, 1929, in Ferron, Utah to Daniel M. Wayman and Wanda Chidester. He spent the early years of his childhood in Ferron and when he got older, he moved to Idaho then back to Utah and was in Clearfield where he met and married ShirLee Douglas. Together they raised five children.
Dad enjoyed hunting and fishing and being around friends. He retired from the Railroad and started a tree farm which turned into a place of many different adventures.
He is survived by his five children, Dan (Rose) Wayman, Ogden, Paul (Kathy) Wayman, Galt CA, Debe ^Sis^ (Randy) Burnell, Salem UT, Tammy (Gary) Balliet, Hooper, Terry (Jill) Wayman, Ogden; 15 grandchildren; twenty plus great- grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren and a sister of St. George.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; five brothers and four sisters.
Friends and family may visit on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., where a brief time of sharing will be held at 2 p.m. Private graveside services at the Ogden City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: