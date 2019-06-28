October 29, 1934 ~ June 26, 2019
Myrlan Druce Morris Tanovich, 84, passed away in the early morning of June 26, 2019, after suffering from an extended illness. She was born on October 29, 1934, the oldest child of Walter and LaRilla Druce in Ogden, Utah and raised in Pocatello, Idaho. She graduated from Pocatello High School in 1952.
In her early years, she loved reading and won an award for reading the most books when she was in elementary school. She had fond memories of taking summer trips with her parents across the United States. Just after high school graduation, she decided to attend the welcome dance for new students at Idaho State University and met her husband to be, Vay Morris, a pharmacy student. They were married for 22 years and raised five children before divorcing.
She graduated cum laude in elementary education from Weber State College in 1969, and then later obtained her master's degree in education from the University of Utah in 1972. She taught elementary school for 30 years in Weber School District at Valley Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, and Midland Elementary before retiring in 1999. She taught in a regular classroom but found teaching special education to be the most rewarding. It was satisfying for her to see the students' growth in just one year.
Later in her life she was briefly married to Terry Tanovich, but divorced.
Mom loved jewelry, art, astrology, chocolate, Coke, reading, cats, and had a spunky personality. She also had a special knack for organization.
The family would like to thank the staff of Barrington Place and Comfort Worx Hospice for their compassion and care during Mom's illness.
She is survived by her sons, Gregory Morris (Dennise) of Clinton and Matthew Morris (Leeann) of Logan and her daughter Melanie Stokes (Doug) of Syracuse.
She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Debra Morris, son Michael Morris, and her brother Walter S. Druce.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 1, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 ? 36th St., Ogden, UT. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 12:45 - 1:45 p.m.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: