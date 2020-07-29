Myrna Beth Fawcett Luttrell Shipp, age 86, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 6, 1934, in Henefer, Utah, to Elizabeth (Beth) May Cromar and Joseph Otto Fawcett. She eloped and married her true love, Herbert Luttrell, on December 21, 1959. They had two wonderful daughters, Adrianna Luttrell Griffey, and Starlene Luttrell Larsen. Herbert preceded her in death in October 1968. She later married Carey Lee Shipp on June 21, 1973, and he preceded her in death in October 1979.
Myrna was born and raised in Henefer, Utah, and especially enjoyed spending time at the family ranch near Evanston, Wyoming. She loved herding sheep, riding horses, and spending time with her dad and siblings working on the ranch. She loved going to Uintah National Forest and Utah west desert whenever the sheep were moved to new feeding grounds. She took her last trip to the desert to see the sheep on May 1, 2020.
Myrna attended North Summit High School in Coalville, Utah, and graduated in 1952. She received a degree in business from Stevens-Henager College, began her career as a legal secretary for attorneys from 1954-1958, and worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Brigham City, Utah, from 1959-1963. She spent the next fifteen years working for Internal Revenue Service in Ogden, until taking a medical retirement. Upon retirement she started her own business, Myrna's Tax and Business Service, doing taxes and bookkeeping for hundreds of clients until 2018. She had a great mind and was remarkable with math and numbers. Her clientele grew over the years and many of them became her lifelong friends. Myrna's business was one of her proudest accomplishments.
Myrna was very driven and determined which allowed her to overcome many obstacles and challenges throughout her life. She was independent and could be quite stubborn, which is a Fawcett family trait that has been passed on to her descendants. She was also loving and giving, and wanted to share what she had with her family. She loved going out to eat with family and friends to talk and enjoy each other's company. Myrna always insisted on paying the tab as she loved to spoil her family. She always said that you can't take your money with you, so you might as well spend it. In her words, "Its my money and I will spend it how I want!".
Myrna will be greatly missed by her family. Her presence has impacted all of us in ways too numerous to mention. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Joe Cromar Fawcett, Roy Herbert Fawcett, and Arlo Cromar Fawcett; sisters-in-law, Mary Richins Fawcett, and Gayle Greenland Fawcett; first husband, Herbert Luttrell, and second husband, Carey Lee Shipp.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Adrianna (Rob) Griffey, and Starlene (Mike) Larsen; her siblings, Marr (Mildred) Fawcett, Jerry Fawcett, Nadine (John) Lyons, and Lorin (Waneta) Fawcett; and sisters-in-law Mary Arvilla Reese Fawcett, and Eyvonne Eves Fawcett Jenkins (Russ). Also, her grandchildren, Amy (Brock) Olsen, Melodee Griffey, Laura Griffey Bown, Drew (Chelsea) Larsen, and TyAnn Larsen; and great-grandchildren, Gage Olsen, Kiya Olsen, Trey Olsen, Mason Keith, and Mavrick Bown. Myrna has a loving extended family (too many to mention) that will miss her greatly.
A viewing will be held at the Roy 16th Ward, 4524 S. 2525 W., Roy, Utah, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. Please wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines.
Due to current restrictions because of COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held at the Roy 16th Ward at 4524 S. 2525 W. in Roy, Utah, beginning at 11:00 AM.
A private graveside service will be held at the Henefer Cemetery, Henefer, Utah.
Services will be live streamed under Myrna's obituary and condolences may be shared at: www.aaronsmortuary.com.
