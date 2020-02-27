1943 ~ 2020
Myrna Freer Mayes age 76, died February 25, 2020 after a long illness. A viewing will be held at Russon Mortuary February 28, 2020, 1941 N. Main Street, Farmington, Utah 84025 from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be held Saturday February 29 at the Snow Creek Ward LDS Church located at 865 N. 1150 E. Layton, Utah 84040 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing one hour prior. Interment will be at the Bountiful City Cemetery 2224 S. 200 W. Bountiful, Utah 84010. Condolences may be sent to the family at: