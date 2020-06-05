November 23, 1929 ~ May 29, 2020
North Ogden -^Our family Matriarch, Myrna Stringfellow Messerly, 90, passed away on May 29, 2020 at Gardens Assisted Living. She was born on November 23, 1929 in Draper, Utah to Henry Elden Stringfellow and Naomi Rasmussen. Myrna was sealed to Wayne Russel Messerly by Harold B. Lee in the Salt Lake Temple on October 8, 1953; their union was blessed with five fine sons.
She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as organist in the North Ogden 1st Ward for over 40 years. Sundays would always find her at the organ, playing for the congregation.
Myrna was a dedicated wife, mother, and employee; she worked many years at IRS as an accounting specialist and at First Security Bank in North Ogden. She was a graduate from Ogden High School and Weber State College; she was part of the Dorian Singers.
She enjoyed music her entire life and was an accomplished pianist and organist. She played professionally for vocal and ballet lessons. She also enjoyed cooking for her family, canning and cheering for her boys at their sports events. She also authored a children's book, called, "Gingerbread"^that deals with teasing and bullying.
She is survived by five sons and their spouses: John & Ann, Jeff & Cindy, Joel & Libby, Jed & Amity and Justin & Brandi, 21 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Wayne Russel, her three brothers, three sisters and an infant grandson, Luke.
The family would like to thank Myrna's professional caregivers at Gardens Assisted Living, her ward members and lifelong friends and neighbors.
Funeral services were held, with immediate family on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Myers Mortuary, and the Ben Lomond Cemetery.
