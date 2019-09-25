^"Together Again"^
Myron Athol Stevenson left this earth to be with his sweetheart Deola and son Dee on September 23, 2019. He was born July 21, 1929, in Brigham City, Utah a son of William Athol Stevenson and LaVon Nelson Stevenson the oldest of 6 children. He graduated from Ogden High school in 1947. On June 27, 1949, he married his sweetheart, Deola Wells, in Willard, Utah. They were sealed May 22, 1953, for Time and all Eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many positions and as a Scout Master for many years. He went to work right out of high school for the Southern Pacific Railroad where he served his Sheet Metal Journeyman Apprenticeship. He also worked for the Ogden Union Railway and Depot Co. and the Union Pacific Railroad. He retired after 44 years of service. Deola and he are proud parents of 6 children. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Deola, my son Dee Myron, his brothers Eugene, Edwin, Keith, sisters Virginia Rhodes and Elaine Leishman, one great son and one great-granddaughter. He is survived by his son Michael (Karen), Bob, Val (Lydia), Nancy (Corey) Hennefer, Peggy (Randy) Olearain, 17 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary 845 Washington Blvd. Friends and family are invited to attend the viewing on Friday, September 27, from 6-8 p.m. Friends can also call Saturday from 9:45 - 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Dad said he would be laid to rest in his basement apartment at Ogden City Cemetery.
