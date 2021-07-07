Myron Danny "Dan" Cook
July 21, 1957 ~ July 1, 2021
Myron Danny "Dan" Cook passed away on July 1, 2021. Born July 21, 1957 to Myron Keith and Dorothy Faye (Newsom) Cook in Pocatello, Idaho. Dan grew up with a love for wildlife. He spent his childhood around Idaho Falls camping, fishing and hunting.
Dan enlisted in the US Army in 1975, where he met his wife Nancy (Britland) Cook in Colorado Springs in 1976. They were married July 29, 1978 and have three children, Brendan Douglas Cook, Amanda Beth (Cook) Redford and Rebecca Lee Cook. They have six grandchildren, Kolten Redford, McKenna Redford, Aiden Wolverton, Gavin Cook, Gage Cook and Grayson Cook. Dan is also survived by his mother, sister Danette Vance (Steve) and niece Mikayla.
After discharging from the military Dan started his career as a Non-Destructive Testing Technician. He soon moved on to Logistics Engineering where he continued his career as a logistics engineer. Dan worked on many defense and aerospace systems. His career required significant travel, his latest contract was here in Utah working for Northrup Grumman on NASA's Heavy Launch Vehicle, Ares V.
Dan will be remembered for his fierce love of his family, his passion for the outdoors and his ability to make anyone feel like a friend.
"Go rest high on that mountain
Cause son your work on earth is done"
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.
