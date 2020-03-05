July 14, 1935 ~ March 2, 2020
Myron Norman Taylor passed away on March 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 14, 1935 to Adrain John Taylor and Naomi Burnett Taylor in Clinton, Utah; the fifth of eight children. Myron lived his entire life in Clinton. At the time of his death he was the oldest Clinton born resident still living in Clinton.
He attended Davis County schools but forfeited his last two years of high school to go to work at Hertz Rent-A-Car to help support his family.
His father passed away when he was 12 years old leaving his mother and five children still at home. He lived his entire adult life next door to his mother and continued to take care of her and her needs up until her passing.
Myron fell in love with Carol Kilts, and they were married on June 29, 1956 in the Salt Lake Temple. They were blessed with five children (the five "J's.") Julie, Jerry, James, Judy, & John. Myron was proud of each one of his children and grandchildren and it gave him great joy watching them in their activities and accomplishments.
Myron was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served in many capacities. At the time of his death he was serving as the Stake Clerk over the West Point Crops Farm, a position he held for 30 years.
Myron was a hard worker. He worked on the family farm and for other local farmers. He was a machinist for Marquardt, was a Union Carpenter, where he built many bridges and buildings throughout the Western United States. He drove trucks for Clinton Nursery, delivering plants and flowers to florist shops across the Intermountain West until he was forced to retire due to health issues. Myron served his country as a Medic in the Utah Army National Guard from 1953 to 1962. He was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant after nine years of service.
He enjoyed camping in the Uinta mountains and at the Sourdough Wilderness Ranch, where he made many friends. He loved four wheeling, fishing, cooking in Dutch ovens and in his smoker, and making scout dinners in the fire pit. Myron looked forward to planting his garden each spring. He had a beautiful garden and shared the bounty with everyone. Myron was an avid fan of the Utah Jazz & Weber State Sports. He has been a Weber State Basketball Season ticket holder for many years and watched his last game Saturday night before his accident.
Myron was close to all his siblings and remained so throughout his life. Myron and his brother Adrian spoke on the phone many times a day over the last few years. His sister Lucy would call him every year to wish him a Happy Father's Day, since he was one of the father figures throughout her life. A few weeks ago, he made the comment that he wished that he could pick up the phone and call his sister Florence. He cherished the experiences he had with each of his siblings.
Myron is survived by his loving wife, Carol and their children; Julie (Dale) Wood, Jerry (Sally) Taylor, James (Peggy) Taylor, Judy (Denzil) Dickson, John (Paula) Taylor; 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; brother Adrian (DeAnna) Taylor, sister Lucy (Charles) Eppley, and brother-in-law Charles Loveless; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, Ted and Elnora Kilts, his siblings Norris (Josephine) Taylor, Ernest (Zola) Taylor, Florence (Dick) Lewis, Betty (Doyle) Heiner, Beth Loveless, and some very special nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Clinton 22nd ward Chapel, 2141 West 1800 North. The family will meet with friends on Friday March 6, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy and at the church prior to the services from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Interment at the Clinton City Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dr. Holland, Dr. Lund, Dr. Melman and all the doctors and nurses at the McKay Dee Surgical Unit and ICU for their compassionate care. We would also like to thank the Clinton City Fire Department, Clinton City Police Department and the Davis County Sheriff Deputies who responded the night of his accident. They gave great care and compassion to him and comfort to our mom.
Myron's children would like to thank our Mother for the compassionate care she gave our dad as he dealt with health problems for many years. She kept detailed records of every doctor's appointment, hospitalization, procedure, medication and event that he had. At each appointment she could pull out her binder and give his detailed medical history which amazed the doctors, nurses and medical staff. She was his chauffeur for the last four years and drove him everywhere he wanted to go.