June 21, 1938 ~ November 19, 2019
Myrtle Ellen Gamble passed away on November 19, 2019. Myrtle was born June 21, 1938, in Ogden, Utah to Lawrence Cotland Sully and Florence Pearl Williams Sully.
She graduated from Ben Lomond High School and St. Benedict's School of Nursing.
Myrtle and Curly Gamble married on January 22, 1960, through this marriage she gained Curly's two children Sandra and Dana; together they had a daughter Elizabeth.
They were married almost fifty years when Curly passed away in 2009.
Myrtle worked as a nurse of the surgical floor at St. Benedict's and Ogden Regional Hospital for over 40 years.
Myrtle was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She faithfully served in a variety of callings including as Relief Society President; her all-time favorite calling was as a nursery leader.
She and Curly met many life-long friends through their love of 116square dancing. Myrtle also enjoyed crocheting and always spoiled her family and friends with homemade gifts at Christmas. She rarely missed her monthly Wendover trips with her best friend and aunt, Charlotte Williams, where they shared in many fun memories and laughs.
Myrtle is survived by her children: Elizabeth (Neil) Smedley, Sandra (John) Tyndall and Dana (Darlene) Gamble; eight grandchildren; fourteen and a half great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother John (JoAnne) Sully and niece Lisa Sully.
She is preceded in death by her husband Curly, her parents and her sister Leona Sully. She will be dearly missed by many, especially the light of her life, Finn.
Special thanks to her granddaughter, Toni and her husband, Adam for all their loving care. Also, to the staff at Gardens Assisted Living and Inspiration Home Care and Hospice.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary. 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah.
A viewing will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. And on Saturday prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers make donations to your favorite charities. Interment will be in the West Weber Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: