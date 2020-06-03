January 8, 1949 ~ May 31, 2020
Nada Beth Johnson Miller, age 71, passed away Sunday, May 31st in Ogden, UT.
Nada was born on January 8, 1949, to Lawrence and Elizabeth Johnson in Ogden, UT.
She was married to her sweetheart M. Wayne Miller on December 19, 1969, in the Salt Lake City Temple.
She is survived by her husband Wayne, her children Alita Miller, Annette (Andrew) Claudio, Coleman (Roni Shank) Miller, and Elia Miller as well as her five grandchildren: Makadie, Anika, Risa, Miri, and Andersen Miller.
After living in Alabama for four years with the Air Force, she and Wayne lived in Utah for a few years before moving to Hawthorne, Nevada where they raised their children. They spent 20 years exploring the beautiful Nevada desert before retiring back to Ogden.
Nada loved children and spent years working in elementary schools, Primary, and the Scouts. Being a Primary teacher was her favorite calling in the Church. She loved the kids, the music, and the simplicity of the lessons. Nada was also an avid Scouter. She served in various callings within the Boy Scouts of America for more than 40 years. This included being the Cubmaster of Pack 32 in Hawthorne, NV for 20 years, and she was presently serving as Cubmaster of Pack 214 at Saint Paul Lutheran here in Ogden. She loved the organization, but most importantly, she loved the boys it served. She earned several District Awards of Merit as well as her Silver Beaver.
Nada and Wayne enjoyed their retirement and kept busy with travel, theater, and as many concerts as they could fit in a week. They also dedicated time to supporting their grandkids, never missing a birthday, baptism, or any other special event,
She will be missed by all who knew her. We would like to invite friends and family to share memories of Nada on the Nada Beth Miller (Johnson) Memorial Group on Facebook.
There will be a viewing on Friday, June 5 from 6-8 p.m. and the funeral will be on Saturday, June 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary & Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th St, Ogden, UT 84403.
Condolences may be shared with the family at: